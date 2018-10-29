How to get free Krispy Kreme donuts on Halloween

If you're craving a donut on Halloween, perhaps pay a visit to your local Krispy Kreme.

Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts on Halloween, which is Wednesday, Oct. 31.

All you have to do is go to any Krispy Kreme location wearing a costume and you'll get a donut. It's that simple.

You can get any donut for free, while supplies last. Find a Michigan location here.

