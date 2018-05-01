Hudsonville Ice Cream wants Michiganders to pick their next flavors

Calling all ice cream lovers! Do you have what it takes to invent a new ice cream flavor?

Michigan-based Hudsonville Ice Cream, serving up treats since 1926, wants Michiganders to suggest their new flavors.

Hudsonville is developing a special small batch collection of flavors representative of the best parts of Michigan, with ingredients sourced from local artisans.

The Michigan Artisan Collection will feature three flavors, and Michiganders can submit their flavor suggestions in a sweepstakes running from May 1-25.

“We value any opportunity to create genuinely good ice cream flavors with input from our fans. Building on the success of last year’s Flavor of Detroit contest, we decided to think bigger and create a special collection that incorporates flavors people love and associate with Michigan,” said CJ Ellens of Hudsonville Ice Cream. “The Michigan Artisan Collection opens the door for new partnerships with artisans who are developing incredible flavors across the state. We are proud of our roots here in Michigan as a company focused on perfecting our craft, which we will continue to do with this new Michigan-themed collection.”

Fans are also asked to submit the name of their favorite local bakers, farmers, and other food artisans. Flavor and artisan recommendations can be submitted through Hudsonville Ice Cream’s Facebook page: https://woobox.com/ebfsgw

Following the sweepstakes entry period, Hudsonville Ice Cream will experiment with possible flavor options, testing various ingredients and combinations. Details of these new flavors and possible tasting events will be announced at a later date, with the first flavor reveal anticipated to take place mid-summer.

About Hudsonville:

Hudsonville Ice Cream is made with the highest-quality milk and cream locally sourced from dairy farmers, some within 10 miles of the creamery’s headquarters in Holland, Michigan, and serves up more than 50 flavors, including current Michigan-themed flavors such as Mackinac Island Fudge and Traverse City Cherry Fudge.

