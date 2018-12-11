Irish, Italian, and German fusion restaurant to open next week in Detroit's Corktown

A new restaurant is opening in Detroit's Corktown next week, right around the corner from the old train station.

Cork & Gabel, which was originally slated to open in the spring, will now officially open on Dec. 19.

Cork & Gabel, a restaurant fusion of Irish, Italian, and German cuisine, is slated to open in Detroit's Corktown district.

Cork & Gabel’s name is derived from a combination of gabel, the German word for fork, and cork, a nod to the restaurant’s location in Corktown. The idea for this fusion stems from our Executive Chef Matthew McGrail's, Irish and Italian heritage and owner Joe Mifsud passion for German food.

The menu features brats, stews, pastas, sandwiches and more.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.