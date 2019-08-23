It's finally here: Bell's Double Two Hearted Ale starts shipping next week

COMSTOCK, Mich. - Bell's Brewery said its new twist on its ever-popular Two Hearted Ale will finally begin shipping Monday.

The Michigan brewery announced Double Two Hearted Ale in May. The Double American IPA has 2 1/2 times the amount of Centennial hops as the original, award-winning Two Hearted.

The brew has an ABV of 11 percent, compared to Two Hearted's 7 percent ABV.

Use the Bell's beer finder to find Double Two Hearted Ale.

