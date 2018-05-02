Jim Brady's plans to open location in Detroit's old Chinatown neighborhood

DETROIT - Jim Brady's, a restaurant in Royal Oak, is planning to open a Detroit location soon in the Cass Corridor.

Jim Brady's would take the old location of Chung's, a Chinese restaurant that operated in what used to be the Chinatown area of Detroit, on Peterboro and Cass.

Jim Brady's owner Tom Brady said the restaurant is in the design phase with plans to open either this year or next year.

Brady has owned the old Chung's building for months with plans to eventually open a location in Detroit.

Currently, the building is vacant, but more and more businesses have started to open in the area, including The Peterboro, serving modern Chinese food.

Jim Brady's is currently open in Downtown Royal Oak, on Main Street and Parent Avenue.

The American restaurant and pub is a homage to the 1954 original location on 7 Mile and Greenfield.

Jim Brady's is also opening an Ann Arbor location on Main Street between Liberty and Washington.

