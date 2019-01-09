Kellogg's launching new cereal flavors in 2019

Michigan-based cereal giant Kellogg's is launching some new cereal flavors this year.

Kellogg's Strawberry Krispies

New Kellogg's Strawberry Krispies will be available nationwide at all major retailers and grocery stores where breakfast foods are sold, with a suggested retail price between $3.99 and $5.69.

"Our fans are explorers who constantly seek new varieties, flavors and possibilities," said Chris Stolsky, Associate Director of Marketing for Rice Krispies. "We are introducing Strawberry Krispies to give them just that, a new cereal with endless moments of goodness packed in each bite."

Honey Nut Frosted Flakes

New Honey Nut Frosted Flakes joins the Kellogg's Frosted Flakes line-up of original, Cinnamon Frosted Flakes, Chocolate Frosted Flakes, and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes with Marshmallows.

The cereal will be available nationwide at all major retailers and grocery stores where breakfast foods are sold and will come in two sizes: 13.7oz and 24.5oz with a suggested retail price of $3.99 and $5.49, respectively.

"Honey Nut Frosted Flakes™ was a tough nut to crack. We knew our fans would be excited for this flavor and we're too," said Brant Wheaton, Senior Brand Manager for Frosted Flakes. "It was such a fun challenge to combine the two well-known flavors of honey-nut and Frosted Flakes to make something completely unique and quite frankly, g-r-reat."