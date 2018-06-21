Magazine names 2 Michigan breweries among best in the US

COMSTOCK, Mich. - The votes are in, and Michigan has two of the nation's top breweries, according to a survey by Zymurgy magazine.

Bell's Brewery, Inc. in Comstock took first place, while Founder's Brewing Co. in Grand Rapids was named the second best.

Each year, the beer magazine asks members of the American Homebrewers Association to share a list of their favorite beers to determine the best breweries, beers, portfolio and import in the United States.

Bell's Two Hearted Ale was also voted the best beer in the country, and the brewery's Hopslam was the fourth favorite. Founder's Canadian Breakfast Stout and Kentucky Breakfast Stout tied for fifth place.

Best breweries

1. Bell’s Brewery, Inc. (Comstock, MI)

2. Founders Brewing Co. (Grand Rapids, MI)

3. Russian River Brewing Co. (Santa Rosa, CA)

4. Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. (Chico, CA & Mills River, NC)

5. Firestone Walker Brewing Company (Paso Robles, CA)

T6. Deschutes Brewery (Bend, OR)

T6. Dogfish Head Craft Brewery (Milton, DE)

8. Stone Brewing (Escondido, CA)

9. The Alchemist (Stowe, VT)

10. Three Floyds Brewing Company (Munster, IN)

11. Tree House Brewing Company (Charlton, MA)

T12. New Belgium Brewing (Fort Collins, CO & Asheville, NC)

T12 Odell Brewing Company (Fort Collins, CO)

14. Surly Brewing Company (Minneapolis, MN)

15. Boulevard Brewing Company (Kansas City, MO)

16. Oskar Blues Brewery (Longmont, CO, Brevard, NC, & Austin, TX)

17. WeldWerks Brewing Co. (Greeley, CO)

18. Ballast Point Brewing Company (San Diego, CA)

19. Lagunitas Brewing Company (Petaluma, CA & Chicago, IL)

T20. Cigar City Brewing (Tampa, FL)

T20. Toppling Goliath Brewing (Decorah, IA)

22. Avery Brewing Company (Boulder, CO)

23. New Glarus Brewing Company (New Glarus, WI)

T24. Melvin Brewing (Alpine, WY)

T24. Victory Brewing Company (Downingtown, PA)

Best beers

1. Bell’s Two Hearted Ale

2. Russian River Pliny the Elder

3. The Alchemist Heady Topper

4. Bell’s Hopslam

T5. Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

T5. Founders CBS

T5. Founders KBS

8. Three Floyds Zombie Dust

9. Founders Breakfast Stout

T10. WeldWerks Juicy Bits

T10. Founders All Day IPA

T12. Cigar City Jai Alai IPA

T12. Tree House Julius

T12 Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA

15. Boulevard Tank 7 Farmhouse Ale

16. The Alchemist Focal Banger

17. Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue

T18. Lawson’s Finest Liquids Sip of Sunshine

T18. Sierra Nevada Celebration

T18. Russian River Blind Pig I.P.A.

21. Melvin 2×4 DIPA

22. Deschutes Black Butte Porter

T23. Surly Todd The Axe Man

T23. Goose Island Bourbon County Brand Stout

T25. Ballast Point Sculpin IPA

T25. Odell IPA

T27. Left Hand Milk Stout Nitro

T27. Old Nation M-43 N.E. IPA

29. North Coast Old Rasputin

T30. Russian River Pliny the Younger

T30. Surly Furious

T30. New Holland Dragon’s Milk

33. Dogfish Head 90 Minute IPA

T34. Arrogant Bastard Ale

T34. Ommegang Three Philosophers

T36. Firestone Walker Parabola

T36. Allagash White

T36. Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA

T36. Fat Head’s Hop JuJu Imperial IPA

T36. Prairie Artisan Ales Bomb!

T43. Summit Extra Pale Ale

T43. Founders Dirty Bastard

T43. Bell’s Oberon Ale

T43. Oskar Blues Dale’s Pale Ale

T43. Great Lakes Edmund Fitzgerald Porter

T43. Lagunitas Little Sumpin Sumpin

T49. Odd13 Codename: Superfan

T49. Tree House Green*

T49. Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing IPA

T49. Ballast Point Grapefruit Sculpin

T49. Dogfish Head 120 Minute IPA

T49. Sierra Nevada Torpedo Extra IPA

T49. New Glarus Wisconsin Belgian Red

T49. Odell Rupture

T49. Creature Comforts Tropicália

T49. Orval

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.