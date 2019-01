Map reveals Michigan's most popular condiment - and it's not what you'd expect

You may actually be surprised by this one.

The folks over at Influenster crunched the numbers, analyzing more than 50,000 reviews to determine the "most buzzed-about" condiment in every state.

A lot of local favorites are probably what you'd expect. For instance, Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing was the favorite in five states. Frank's Red Hot and Nutella were the favorite in four states.

Michigan threw us a bit of a curve ball: Bertolli Alfredo with Aged Parmesan Cheese Sauce.

We didn't expect that one, but pasta is delicious and carbs are awesome, so great job, Michigan!

Here's the full map and list of every state's favorite:

Alabama: Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce

Alaska: Nature's Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Arizona: Frank's RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce

Arkansas: Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing

California: Sriracha Chili Sauce

Colorado: Nature's Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Connecticut: Nutella

Delaware: French's Classic Yellow Mustard

Florida: French's Crunchy Toppers Crispy Jalapenos

Georgia: Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce

Hawaii: Nature's Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Idaho: Hidden Valley Dips Mix Original Ranch

Illinois: Country Crock

Indiana: Bertolli Alfredo with Aged Parmesan Cheese Sauce

Iowa: Hidden Valley Original Ranch Dressing Buttermilk

Kansas: Country Crock

Kentucky: French's Crunchy Toppers Crispy Jalapenos

Louisiana: Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce

Maine: Marshmallow Fluff

Maryland: Frank's RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce

Massachusetts: Nutella

Michigan: Bertolli Alfredo with Aged Parmesan Cheese Sauce

Minnesota: Nature's Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Mississippi: French's Crunchy Toppers Crispy Jalapenos

Missouri: French's Classic Yellow Mustard

Montana: Skippy Super Chunky Peanut Butter

Nebraska: Sriracha Chili Sauce

Nevada: Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise

New Hampshire: Wish-Bone Balsamic Italian Vinaigrette

New Jersey: Bertolli Vodka Sauce

New Mexico: McCormick Garlic Salt

New York: Nutella

North Carolina: Frank's RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce

North Dakota: Hellmann's Carefully Crafted Dressing and Sandwich Spread

Ohio: Country Crock Calcium Plus Vitamin D

Oklahoma: Hidden Valley The Original Ranch Dressing Buttermilk

Oregon: Nature's Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Pennsylvania: Heinz Ketchup

Rhode Island: Braggs Organic Apple Cider Vinegar

South Carolina: French's Crunchy Toppers Crispy Jalapenos

South Dakota: JIF Peanut Butter

Tennessee: French's Classic Yellow Mustard

Texas: Frank's RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce

Utah: Hidden Valley Cucumber Ranch Dressing

Vermont: Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter

Virginia: Nutella

Washington: Sriracha Chili Sauce

West Virginia: Hidden Valley The Original Ranch Dressing Buttermilk

Wisconsin: Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise

Wyoming: Skippy Super Chunky Peanut Butter

