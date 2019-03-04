Meijer expects to sell 1 million paczki fo Fat Tuesday this year

DETROIT - Meijer said it expects to move one million paczkis ahead of the Mardi Gras holiday, otherwise known as Fat Tuesday.

A paczki is a traditional Polish donut that is filled with a sweet filling and covered in powder sugar, icing or glaze. They resemble an American version of a jelly donut.

“The popularity of celebrating Fat Tuesday by having a paczki is a time-honored tradition for many Midwesterners that only continues to grow,” said Don Sanderson, Group Vice President for Fresh for Meijer. “For those customers who celebrate Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, they tell us that they can’t mark the holiday unless they eat a paczki. We are happy that our paczkis satisfy so many.”

According to Polish tradition, a paczki is eaten on the prior Thursday and Tuesday ahead of Ash Wednesday, marking the beginning of the 40-day fasting Lenten season leading up to Easter Sunday. Historically, Poles made paczki to use up lard, sugar, eggs and fruit, because consumption of these items was forbidden by fasting practices during Lent. This year Easter falls on Sunday, April 21.

In North America, particularly the large Polish communities of Chicago, Detroit, and other large cities across the Midwest and Northeast, Paczki Day is celebrated annually by immigrants and locals alike.

Meijer carries nine different flavors of paczki, including cheese, Bavarian Cream, raspberry, cherry, lemon, blueberry, apple, prune and strawberry.

Paczki are available in all Meijer stores.