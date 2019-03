FERNDALE, Mich. - Ferndale's Axle Brewing Co. crafted a St. Patricks's Day dish to pair with the brewery's Vernor & Junction Irish-American Stout.

Corned Beef & Colcannon features beer-braised corned beef, mashed potatoes with kale and braised carrots.

Vernor & Junction, a dry Irish stout, was recently tapped for the weekend. The meal will be available at brunch and dinnertime March 16 and 17 at the brewery at 567 Livernois Ave.

