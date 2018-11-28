Metro Detroit Indian restaurant named among best in America

DETROIT - One of Metro Detroit's most popular Indian restaurants is getting some national attention.

Thrillist posted their list of the best Indian restaurants in America and only one Michigan spot made the list.

Neehee's - Canton Township

Here's what Thrillist wrote: Neehee’s is the perfect place for people who like options. Located a short drive from the Detroit airport, the restaurant has an expansive menu of Indian street food and South Indian classics.

Everything here is vegetarian, but you definitely won’t miss the meat. Pick up one of the sandwiches like the Samosa Pav, which layers a crispy fried samosa, chutney, and crushed peanuts between two grilled buns for a carb-bomb that will put a satisfied smile on anyone’s face. Or grab an order of the paneer pakoda, which are deep-fried squares of paneer coated in a chickpea flour batter and served with both mint and tamarind chutney for dipping.

Even the kid’s menu here is incredibly fun: Little ones can pick between orders of dishes like jam and cheese dosas or deep-fried paneer burgers. It’s impossible to get bored here.

Neehee's also has a location in Troy. It first opened in Canton Township in 2009.

