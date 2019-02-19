Michelin star chef opening all-inclusive log cabin getaway in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

A Michelin star chef from Chicago is planning to open an all-inclusive inn and farm in a log cabin in Michigan's Upper Peninsula this summer.

Iliana Regan of Chicago's Elizabeth Restaurant told Eater Detroit that she and her wife Anna Hamlin have purchased a remote 150-acre property in Nahma Township, near the Hiawatha National Forest, where they plan to open a farm and inn for weekend summer getaways.

The Milkweed Inn, which doesn't have a website yet, but has an Instagram page, will have room for 10 guests each weekend in summer months, according to Eater. Visitors will select from different types of accommodations, including a cabin, air-stream trailer or "glamping tents," with wood floors.

Reservations will cost about $600 and will be all-inclusive with Friday and Saturday night accommodations, as well as meals, Eater reports.

Guests will be able to enjoy meals and activities like hiking, kayaking or just relaxing. Regan and Hamlin hope to host larger events, like weddings, in the future. Reservations for the opening summer are expected to open in March.

The food at Elizabeth is described as “new gatherer,” with a thoughtful menu focusing on seasonal fruits and vegetables, as well as proteins from local farmers.

