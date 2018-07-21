Michigan-based Bell's Brewery expanding distribution to Colorado this fall

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - Colorado will soon be on Bell's Brewery's growing list of states that distribute the popular Michigan craft beer.

Six distributors -- Breakthrough Distributing in Denver, RMC Distributing Company in Colorado Springs, High Country Beverage in Fort Collins and Grand Junction, Mountain Beverage in the Vail Valley, B&K Distributing in Steamboat Springs and A&L Coors in Durango and Alamosa -- will help bring the Comstock Park brewery's beer to the state this fall.

Colorado will be the 40th state to carry Bell's brews. It joins seven other states added to the distribution network in June: Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont and New Jersey.

“Colorado is a state that we hear from a lot and we’ve sent a few shipments over the years that have all been incredibly well-received. We are now in a position, from a resources perspective, to launch full-time," said Larry Bell, president and founder of Bell’s Brewery. "As we make our way west, it makes perfect sense to head there next."

Recent surveys named Bell's Brewery the top brewery and Bell's Two Hearted Ale the best beer in the U.S.

