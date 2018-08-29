Michigan beer garden ranked among best in America

A Michigan beer garden has been named one of the best in America.

Thrillist posted their list of the best beer gardens in America this week, and only one Michigan spot made the list.

Bavarian Inn - Frankenmuth

Frankenmuth is one of those weird wormholes of a town where most of the city is emulating a place halfway around the globe. But holy s**t do they do it right.

This is, in fact, a place sandwiched between Lakes Huron and Michigan where the men don lederhosen and the women squeeze into dirndls while carrying enough liters of beer to make a CrossFit enthusiast buckle at the knees... and that's before they bring out an all-you-can-eat fried-chicken spread.

Excessive? You betcha. But when you're sitting on the humid patio of the massive property's Schnitzelbank Bier Garten among hundreds of contented people with bellies full of beer and over-salted chicken, nothing else really matters... especially when the live polka band makes the rounds like a lederhosen-clad mariachi band.

