Michigan beer: Perrin Brewing Co.'s limited Blackberry IPA returns for the season this week

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - While other breweries are welcoming fall with pumpkin beers, Perrin Brewing Co. is marking the changing of the seasons with a different brew.

The Comstock Park-based brewery's limited release Blackberry IPA returns for the season Thursday.

The 5 percent ABV beer blends blackberries with Michigan hops.

The brew will be on tap at the Perrin Pub at 5910 Comstock Park Dr NW and across the state. Use the beer finder to see where to buy it.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.