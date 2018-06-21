Michigan-made: Bell's Brewery's Two Hearted Ale voted best beer in US

COMSTOCK, Mich. - For the second year in a row, Bell's Brewery's Two Hearted Ale claimed the top spot on Zymurgy magazine's list of best beers in the United States.
Each year, the beer magazine asks members of the American Homebrewers Association to share a list of their favorite beers to determine the best breweries, beers, portfolio and import in the United States.
Bell's Hopslam was the fourth favorite.
The brewery was also voted the top brewery in the country.
“This is an incredible honor, one that means a great deal to me personally and to everyone at the
brewery. We have never sacrificed quality and this is a testament to the hard work and dedication from
everyone involved in getting this beer to our fans,” said Larry Bell, president and founder of Bell’s.
Best beers
1. Bell’s Two Hearted Ale
2. Russian River Pliny the Elder
3. The Alchemist Heady Topper
4. Bell’s Hopslam
T5. Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
T5. Founders CBS
T5. Founders KBS
8. Three Floyds Zombie Dust
9. Founders Breakfast Stout
T10. WeldWerks Juicy Bits
T10. Founders All Day IPA
T12. Cigar City Jai Alai IPA
T12. Tree House Julius
T12 Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA
15. Boulevard Tank 7 Farmhouse Ale
16. The Alchemist Focal Banger
17. Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue
T18. Lawson’s Finest Liquids Sip of Sunshine
T18. Sierra Nevada Celebration
T18. Russian River Blind Pig I.P.A.
21. Melvin 2×4 DIPA
22. Deschutes Black Butte Porter
T23. Surly Todd The Axe Man
T23. Goose Island Bourbon County Brand Stout
T25. Ballast Point Sculpin IPA
T25. Odell IPA
T27. Left Hand Milk Stout Nitro
T27. Old Nation M-43 N.E. IPA
29. North Coast Old Rasputin
T30. Russian River Pliny the Younger
T30. Surly Furious
T30. New Holland Dragon’s Milk
33. Dogfish Head 90 Minute IPA
T34. Arrogant Bastard Ale
T34. Ommegang Three Philosophers
T36. Firestone Walker Parabola
T36. Allagash White
T36. Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA
T36. Fat Head’s Hop JuJu Imperial IPA
T36. Prairie Artisan Ales Bomb!
T43. Summit Extra Pale Ale
T43. Founders Dirty Bastard
T43. Bell’s Oberon Ale
T43. Oskar Blues Dale’s Pale Ale
T43. Great Lakes Edmund Fitzgerald Porter
T43. Lagunitas Little Sumpin Sumpin
T49. Odd13 Codename: Superfan
T49. Tree House Green*
T49. Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing IPA
T49. Ballast Point Grapefruit Sculpin
T49. Dogfish Head 120 Minute IPA
T49. Sierra Nevada Torpedo Extra IPA
T49. New Glarus Wisconsin Belgian Red
T49. Odell Rupture
T49. Creature Comforts Tropicália
T49. Orval
