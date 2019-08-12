Michigan-made: Celebrate Bell's Two Hearted Ale's 22nd birthday with events across the country

COMSTOCK, Mich. - The best beer in the country turns 22 this week.

Celebrate Bell's Two Hearted Ale, which was named the best beer in the U.S. for the third year in a row this summer, with an array of events across the country.

Thursday is Two Hearted Day, the day the beer debuted in 1997, but Bell's Brewery is celebrating all week throughout its distribution area. Click here to see all the events.

The first version of Two Hearted, a pale ale brewed with English malt and Wisconsin-grown hops, actually appeared in the late 1980s. The brew's name comes from the malt and hops, the two "hearts."

The Two Hearted that is known and loved now is an American IPA made with the centennial hop.

