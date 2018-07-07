Michigan-made: Founders beer lands spot on Thrillist list of 25 beers that changed America

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - It's a refreshing, hoppy blast.

That's how Thrillist describes Founders All Day IPA, the only Michigan-made beer to land among a list of 25 beers that changed America.

The list includes craft beers and new brews, as well as longtime bar staples, such as Budweiser and Coors. Only beers that are still available were included in the roundup.

The session IPA from the Grand Rapids brewery first hit the market in 2012.

Here's what Thrillist had to say about All Day IPA:

Founders didn’t make the first session IPA. Breweries had long been dabbling in low-impact hop bombs. But when the Michigan brewery dropped its All Day IPA back in 2012, it was an immediate hit, a readily available, refreshing, hoppy blast that immediately became the lawnmower beer of choice for a generation of craft lovers whose tastes had advanced well beyond the dad beers of yesteryear (the 15-pack cans help). More important, it offered a solution to the eternal quandary often uttered by drinkers in its native midwest: “This is good, but I can’t drink six of them.” It quickly became the one of the highest-grossing IPA on the market, and kicked the door open for the session IPA craze.

