Michigan made: Pigeon Hill Brewing teams up with McClure's Pickles for ready-to-drink bloody mary

DETROIT - Two Michigan companies joined forces to craft a ready-to-drink canned bloody mary cocktail that arrives this spring.

McClure’s Pickles and Pigeon Hill Brewing Co. created the already-mixed drinks with a 7.5 percent ABV that will be available in 12-ounce cans. McClure's also sells bloody mary mixes that don't include alcohol.

“We’re proud to once again be innovating within our own category, as well as expand beyond pickles and relishes,” said Bob McClure, McClure’s co-owner. “Not only will this be an exciting addition to liquor aisles everywhere, but it also highlights two proud Michigan brands that represent the heart of Michigan ingenuity."

The cocktails will be sold exclusively in Michigan. Find stores that sell McClure's products here.

