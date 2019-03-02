Michigan-made: Voting open as Bell's Brewery vies for USA Today travel award

COMSTOCK, Mich. - A panel of beer experts selected Michigan's Bell's Brewery for a travel award.

The Comstock brewery is among 20 other breweries nationwide that are up for votes to receive a 2019 10 Best Reader’s Choice travel award from USA Today. The locations were chosen during brewery tours.

Voting for the best breweries is open until March 25. Votes can be cast once per day here.

Bell's is no stranger to recognition. The beer magazine Zymurgy named Bell's as the top brewery in America last summer and named its Two Hearted Ale the best beer.

“We pride ourselves on storytelling and are committed to providing a welcoming experience for everyone, no matter your age or experience with craft beer, said Shelly Claflin, Bell’s tour manager. “Our tours are always free, fun and open to all ages.”

