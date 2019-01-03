Michigan's Arcadia Brewing adds salted caramel to Biggby Coffee collaboration beer

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Two Michigan-based companies that teamed up for a coffee-beer collaboration in 2017 have a new twist for the brew this winter.

Arcadia Brewing Co. is adding salted caramel to its Morning Nightcap Coffee Porter, a beer made with Biggby Coffee's Papua New Guinea, as salted caramel lattes start pouring at Biggby stores.

The beer, which will be available in January and February, can be found at Arcadia's Kalamazoo location and select other locations. Click here for more information on where to find the brewer's beers.

