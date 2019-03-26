Michigan's Blake's Hard Cider announces return of Rainbow Seeker to support LGBT National Hotline

ARMADA, Mich. - Blake's Hard Cider's first Kinder Cider release, Rainbow Seeker, returns next month in support of the LGBT National Hotline.

The cider, made with apples from Blake's Armada farm, was introduced last April. It is made with semisweet apples and infused with pineapple and a hint of sage.

The cider will make its 2019 debut during an event April 12 at Blake's Tasting Room.

The LGBT National Hotline provides free and confidential phone, online chat and email peer-support, factual information and local resources. It includes help with coming-out issues, gender identity, relationship concerns, bullying, workplace issues, HIV/AIDS anxiety and safer-sex information.

Rainbow Seeker raised money for the Human Rights Campaign in 2018. The Kinder Cider series also includes Great Blakes, a coffee-infused hard cider that raises money in support of Great Lakes conservation efforts and FIDO, a grapefruit and raspberry blend that helps an organization that pairs shelter dogs with veterans.

The celebration of Rainbow Seeker's return begins at 6 p.m. on April 12 at 17985 Armada Center Road in Armada. The cider will be served out of pineapples for the first hour. There will be live music and a 3-foot rainbow flag will be given away.

To use Blake's Cider Finder tool, click here.

