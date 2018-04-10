Michigan's Blake's Hard Cider releasing cider to raise funds for LGBTQ Human Rights Campaign

ARMADA, Mich. - The newest release from Blake's Hard Cider in Armada will raise money for the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ civil rights organization.

Proceeds from Rainbow Seeker, the first cider in the Kinder Cider Series, will fund a $40,000 donation to the HRC. The series of ciders will be used to bring awareness to social and environmental issues.

Rainbow Seeker will be made with semisweet apples and infused with pineapple and a hint of sage. It will be available in 12-ounce cans in six-pack form and on tap throughout Blake’s distribution network this summer, beginning April 27.

“Our brand has grown quickly, and with that evolution comes opportunity to make a difference and to bring awareness to social and environmental issues that have great personal and communal meaning. As with everything we do at Blake’s, we’ll do what we believe is right," said Andrew Blake, owner and founder of Blake’s Hard Cider.

HRC's mission "envisions a world where LGBTQ people are ensured of their basic equal rights, and can be open, honest and safe at home, at work and in the community."

“We are grateful to Andrew and the Blake’s team for their generous support of LGBTQ equality,” said HRC President Chad Griffin. “This is a fun concept that we can all embrace, yet it comes at a serious moment in time when we are working harder than ever to push back against anti-equality sentiment.”

