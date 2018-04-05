Michigan's Founders Brewing Co. releasing new barrel-aged IPA, Dankwood

Dankwood is the newest barrel-aged release from Founders Brewing Co.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Founders Brewing Co. announced a new brew joining its barrel-aged lineup.

Dankwood is the result of aging an imperial red IPA in oak bourbon barrels.

The company describes the beer as having "rich caramel notes [that] emerge from the depths of the IPA, highlighting strong malt character while the bourbon barrel-aging develops the complexity."

The 12.2 percent ABV Dankwood was featured in the company's taprooms under the name reDANKulous. It is the third Barrel-Aged Series release of 2018. Kentucky Breakfast Stout and Backwoods Bastard, the company's newest year-round release, have already been released, and more are coming.

The slightly sweet beer started shipping Monday. It is available in 750 milliliter bottles and four-packs of 12 ounce bottles. The suggested retail price is $11.99 for 75 milliliter bottles and $14.99 for four-packs.

Dankwood will be available at the Grand Rapids and Detroit Founders taprooms April 20.

