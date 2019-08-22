Michigan's Founders Brewing releasing Oktoberfest-style beer for first time

Founders Brewing Co. is releasing its first Oktoberfest-style beer next month. (Photo: Founders)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Founders Brewing Co.'s newest Mothership Series installment is a first for the Grand Rapids-based brewery.

Founders announced Thursday it would be releasing its first Oktoberfest-style beer next month.

"These past couple years, I've been sitting around in the fall drinking other people's Oktoberfest beers and getting so mad at myself for forgetting to brew one," said brewmaster Jeremy Kosmicki.

The brewery used imported German malts and hops for the beer, which it describes as rich and malty with a slightly sweet backbone. The brew is 6 percent ABV.

"It's a fun style and I think our take on it will really hit the mark," Kosmicki said.

The beer will be limited and will only be available for sale in the Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms when it's released Sept. 27. Customers can purchase six-packs for $10.

