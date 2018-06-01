Michigan's new Craft Beverage Council to include wine, beer, hard cider, spirits

LANSING, Mich. - Gov. Rick Snyder signed two bills this week that change the Michigan Grape and Wine Industry Council to the Michigan Craft Beverage Council, expanding the council to include beer, hard cider and spirits.

The Craft Beverage Council will award grants for research into winemaking, hops, barley, beer and spirits; conduct market surveys and analysis; and offer other programs that encourage the agricultural elements related to Michigan’s craft beverage industries.

“This is a really smart move for Michigan,” said Gordon Wenk, director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). “When the Michigan Grape and Wine Industry Council was established 30 years ago, Michigan had 14 wineries. We now have 145. And that industry alone contributes $5.4 billion in economic impact to our state, including $253 million in tourism spending."

The council, which will be funded by non-retail, non-wholesale liquor license fees, will be housed in MDARD beginning Oct. 1. The director of MDARD will serve as chair of the 10-member council and will be the only non-voting member.

Gov. Snyder will appoint the other members:

Two winemakers

A winemaker that primarily manufactures cider

A restaurant representative

A retail representative

A small distiller

A distiller that manufactures more than 60,000 gallons of spirits per year

A large brewer

A microbrewer or a brewpub license-holder.

