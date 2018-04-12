Michigan's New Holland Brewing Co. announces new Dragon's Milk Reserve beer: Cherry Chocolate

A new addition to the New Holland Brewing Dragon's Milk Reserve program is coming.

NEW HOLLAND, Mich. - Joining the New Holland Brewing Co. Dragon's Milk Reserve lineup this April is a blend of chocolate and cherries.

Cherry Chocolate will be available in New Holland pubs Friday and will hit bars and restaurants in its distribution network Monday.

Dragon's Milk is aged in bourbon barrels and has an 11 percent ABV. The new addition is a rich stout that is both creamy and tart.

“Chocolate is a flavor that is already present in Dragon’s Milk when it comes out of the barrel, but we’re able to play that up and really bring out the wonderful chocolate smoothness. Obviously, that just couples extremely well with the cherry flavor,” said Joel Peterson, New Holland's vice president of sales. “That combination plays nicely against the backbone of this beer.”

The brewery takes spins on the brew by creating new flavors, such as Cherry Chocolate.

“The Reserve series allows our brewers to express their creativity,” said Brett VanderKamp, New Holland Brewing Co. president. “We continue to be amazed at the ways Dragon’s Milk can play with different flavors.”

