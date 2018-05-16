Michigan's New Holland Brewing Co. kicking off summer with Lost Dune Blueberry Ale on Dune Day

HOLLAND, Mich. - Summer beer season has arrived, and New Holland Brewing Co. is joining the festivities with the release of Lost Dune Blueberry Ale on Dune Day, Friday.

The brewing company has pledged to help preserve Michigan's nature by partnering with the Land Conservancy of West Michigan. Participating locations with the ale Friday will donate a portion of its sales to the conservancy, which works with government bodies and private landowners to protect and care for Michigan by ensuring the land parcels it acquires are never developed.

Locations participating in Dune Day include Craft Beer Cellar, Tavern on the Square, Stella’s Lounge, Hopcat, Gardella’s, Bob’s Bar, Farah’s, Duke’s, Maggie’s (Grand Rapids), New Holland, The Butler, Goog’s Pub & Grub, Big E’s (Holland), Curragh, New Holland Brewing – Pub on 8th, and New Holland Brewing – The Knickerbocker.

“Our production facility is just a few miles from Lake Michigan, and we recognize the importance of keeping the lakeshore and other natural areas in our state protected from development,” Dominic Bergquist, national events manager for New Holland Brewing. “Our natural spaces are something that we don’t want take for granted, but once they’re gone, they’re lost forever. We want to make sure that never happens."

Fourteen Saugatuck, Holland and Grand Rapids bars and restaurants will be the first to tap Lost Dune on Dune Day. The New Holland crew will visit the locations with goodies between 3 and 9 p.m.

