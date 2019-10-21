Michigan's North Peak Brewing Co. announces new pina colada-like milkshake IPA

DEXTER, Mich. - North Peak Brewing Co. announced a new sweet milkshake IPA, Euphoria.

The beer is described as having the likeness of a pina colada. It's brewed with toasted coconut, lactose sugars and vanilla beans.

The brew has a 6.6 percent ABV.

Euphoria will be available at stores and bars across Michigan next week. It will also be at North Peak Brewing Co. in Traverse City and the Traverse City, Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor, Detroit, Royal Oak, Dexter and Hyde Park, Chicago, Illinois, Jolly Pumpkin locations.

