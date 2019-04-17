Michigan's Old Nation Brewing Co. releasing limited edition Tart Strawberry M-43

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. - A limited edition version of Old Nation Brewing Co.'s popular M-43 New England IPA hits stores soon.

The Tart Strawberry M-43 will be released Saturday at the brewery's Williamston's pub before a limited amount of the beer is available in store's beginning April 22.

The beer's release at the pub costs $5 a ticket to enter the event, and attendees will be able to purchase up to half a case of the brew. Ticket proceeds benefit the Williamston Fire Department.

For more information about the release or to buy tickets, click here.

M-43 was named on Thrillist's list of the 33 Hottest IPAs in America last year. It's a tropical, citrusy brew.

