Michigan's Perrin Brewing Co. introduces dessert-inspired Pineapple Upside Down IPA

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - A creamy, dessert-inspired beer from Perrin Brewing Co. hits stores in August.

Pineapple Upside Down IPA is described as a sweet and tart, citrusy brew made with wheat, lactose and Sabro and Styrian Cardinal hops. The hops add tropical fruit and coconut flavor to the dessert in a can.

The limited-release beer will be available in the brewery's Comstock Park pub beginning Thursday, and will be shipped to stores across Michigan afterward. The brew has a 7 percent ABV.

Pineapple Upside Down IPA is part of the Side Hustle Series. A new beer -- in which brewers combine new ingredients and techniques -- is released every other month.

