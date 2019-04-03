Michigan's Perrin Brewing releases double IPA brewed with New Zealand, Australian hops

Perrin Brewing's Harden The Hop Up is brewed with a variety of hops.

COMSTOCK, Mich. - A new brew from Comstock Park's Perrin Brewing Co. features a citrus zest thanks to hops from New Zealand and Australia.

The Harden The Hop Up Double IPA is made with a variety of hops, including Galaxy, Ella and Enigma hops. It is 8.5 percent ABV.

According to the brewery, the hops, which come from the Oceania geographic region, are highly sought-after varieties because they have high alpha acid ratings and are fruity.

The beer is part of the Side Hustle Series. The series' releases will be experimental and unique brews. A new beer in the series will be released every other month.

Harden The Hop Up is available at the Perrin Pub at 5910 Comstock Park Drive in Comstock Park. It will be available across Michigan this month. Use the Perrin beer finder to find it.

