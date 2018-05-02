Michigan's Valentine Distilling takes home 10 medals at national beverage competition

Valentine Distilling Co. was awarded 10 medals at the American Distilling Institute’s 2018 Judging of Craft Spirits .

The medals, awarded March 27 in Portland, Oregon, include three Best of Category Winners.

“It feels good to know we were up against some of the top distilleries in the world, and even some of our neighbors here in Michigan,” said Rifino Valentine, owner of Valentine Distilling. “These awards are important to us, because I started this company to not only compete on a national level, but with the best brands in the world. I’ve always said, we’re not a local distillery, we’re a world-recognized distillery that happens to be located where you live.”

The American Distilling Institute’s (ADI) Judging of Craft Spirits is known as one of the largest and most respected competition devoted to craft spirits.

“We’re beating out spirits from a few cities away to several countries away,” said Valentine.

Valentine Distilling’s complete list of awards from the ADI includes:

Best of Category – Aged Gin – Certified Craft Distilled Spirit – Liberator Old Tom Gin

Best of Category – Bourbon - Certified Craft Blended Spirit - Mayor Pingree Black Label Bourbon

Best of Category – Bourbon - Merchant Bottled - Mayor Pingree Blue Label Single Barrel Straight Bourbon

Best of Class – Gin - Certified Craft Distilled Spirit – Liberator Old Tom Gin

Gold Medal – Aged Gin – Certified Craft Distilled Spirit – Liberator Old Tom Gin

Gold Medal – Bourbon - Certified Craft Blended Spirit - Mayor Pingree Black Label

Gold Medal – Bourbon – Merchant Bottled Mayor Pingree Blue Label Single Barrel Straight Bourbon

Silver Medal – Rye Whiskey - Certified Craft Blended Spirit - Mayor Pingree Orange Label

Bronze Medal – Classic Grain-to-Glass Gin - Certified Craft Distilled Spirit: Liberator Gin

Bronze Medal – Flavored Vodka - Certified Craft Distilled Spirit - White Blossom Vodka

The judging process consists of each judge assigned to specific classes of spirit that play to the expertise of the specific judges at the table. The judges are picked to provide a mix of experience between various areas within the spirits industry — distillers, wholesalers, importers, retailers, bartenders, educators, and journalists/writers, according to the ADI website.

By receiving these awards, the spirits listed above are ADI Certified as Craft Blended Spirits and Certified Craft Distilled based on the notoriety.

Valentine products began in a local Michigan community, but has always had the vision to be a globally-recognized brand maintaining quality above all else. Consistently recognized for excellence in national and international competitions, Valentine Distilling Co. continues to produce some of the finest vodka, gin, and whiskeys in the world.



For the full list of award recipients, visit the ADI website.

About Valentine Distilling Co.

Established in 2007, Valentine Distilling Co. is an American pioneer of small batch spirits. When Valentine first started production, there were approximately 15 to 20 micro-distilleries in the U.S. Today, there are more than 2,000 known micro-distilleries in the country. Valentine Vodka has been named “World’s Best” by The World Vodka Awards in London back-to-back in 2016 and 2017. Also in 2017, Valentine Distilling Co.’s 10-year Mayor Pingree Blue and Black label bourbons received the most prestigious medal awarded, the Double Gold, at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The company’s award-winning vodka, gin, and bourbon are available in seven states, Western Europe and Ontario. In the tradition of Detroit’s manufacturing leadership, Ferndale, Michigan-based Valentine Distilling Co. is dedicated to American ingenuity, quality manufacturing, and small batch distilling using old-world techniques that create superior products.

