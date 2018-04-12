National Grilled Cheese Day: Where to find the best in Michigan

DETROIT - National Grilled Cheese Day is just another reason to have a great grilled cheese sandwich, but every day is a great day for a grilled cheese sandwich.

Celebrated on April 12, National Grilled Cheese Day bring two of our favorite things together in a melty, delicious union of cheese and bread.

In the United States, grilled cheese became popular in the 1920s, when sliced bread became popular in households.

Here are some great places to find grilled cheese in Michigan:

Hopcat

According to Thrillist, Hopcat has some the best grilled cheese sandwiches in America.

Their legendary Madtown grilled cheese combines smoked Gouda, Muenster, and dill havarti -- the greatest Michigan-based trifecta since Rip Hamilton, Rasheed Wallace, and Chauncy Billups -- with apple slices, honey, and garlic aioli, all between two thick-as-Barry-Sander's-thighs slices of sourdough bread.

That sounds like a cheesy win for everyone.

Cafe Muse

Cafe Muse in Royal Oak was once voted "one of the perfect grilled cheese sandwiches in America" by Reader's Digest.

Their classic sandwich includes havarti, fontina and mozzarella cheeses, along with basil, tomatoes and honey.

Grillcheezerie Sandwich Shoppe

Located in Ann Arbor, this shop has some cool grilled cheese combinations, including a mac & cheese sandwich. They also deliver, if you don't feel like talking to people today.

Founder's Brewery

The Grand Rapids brewery has plenty of beer for you, but did you know they also have a great grilled cheese sandwich?

The "Cheesy Does It" sandwich allows you to select your own cheese and other toppings. It's a fan favorite.

Detroit Beer Company

Another great place for beer and food. Detroit Beer Company, in Downtown Detroit, has a beastly grilled cheese on the menu that includes fontina and white cheddar with smoked bacon and - wait for it - apples! The sandwich comes on French bread and usually comes with some tomato soup.

