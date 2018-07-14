National Mac and Cheese Day: 9 places to enjoy it in Metro Detroit

It's National Mac and Cheese Day and we're very, very hungry.

Who doesn't like macaroni and cheese? It's a nostalgic, comforting food we all like to eat from time-to-time. It's not the healthiest choice of food, but hey, everything is okay in moderation, right?!

National Mac and Cheese Day is July 14. Here are some places to check out around Southeast Michigan if you're in the mood:

The classics (can't go wrong)

Slows Bar BQ (Detroit): A Detroit classic. The Slows mac and cheese is heavenly and pairs well with anything else on their menu.

Clarkston Union: The mac and cheese that gained fame on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives is worth the hype. If you're into the crumbly, almost crunchy type of mac and cheese, this is the one for you. (Also see Vinsetta Garage in Berkley for the same mac and cheese)

Hopcat (Detroit, Royal Oak, Ann Arbor): After you've feasted on crack fries, since you're already digging this high sodium hole, try the mac and cheese at Hopcat. If you're feeling adventurous, add some chorizo.

Zingerman's (Ann Arbor): It's Zingerman's, so you know it's amazing. Everything they touch is gold. The classic Roadhouse Mac and Cheese is amazing, but they have some other variations to try.

Sweet Lorraine’s Fabulous Mac n’ Brewz (Detroit): A Vote 4 The Best honoree, this Midtown spot offers everything you've ever wanted in Mac and Cheese. No, seriously. You can pretty much put anything in it here.

Maybe you haven't tried these (or maybe you have)

Motor City Soul Food (Detroit): This is the real deal. Comfort mac and cheese that will have you craving a nap after. We love naps.

Ollie Food & Spirits (Ypsilanti): This mac and cheese comes with, wait for it, an egg on top. It's like a breakfast skillet. Don't worry -- if you don't like eggs, there are other options. The buffalo mac is legit.

Town Tavern (Royal Oak): Get. The. Lobster. Mac. That is all.

Bad Brad's BBQ (Shelby Township): The best four-cheese mac you'll find in Macomb County. This mac is garlicky, which is very fun and keeps you safe from vampires.

Don't want to leave your house? Make it at home

