National Taco Day: 7 best taco spots in Metro Detroit

It's National Taco Day - which means it's time to find the best taco to celebrate!

Thankfully, in Metro Detroit, there are many great taco spots to choose from. It's a highly contested debate - almost as heated as the burger debate - but at the end of the day, great tacos are all around us.

Here are 7 of the best places to celebrate Taco Day in Metro Detroit:

Los Altos Taqueria - Southwest Detroit

Los Altos Taqueria, on Vernor Highway, has the best tacos in the state of Michigan, according to Thrillist.

"Los Altos is the big sister to Taqueria Lupita’s, which is widely credited with introducing Detroiters to the traditional taqueria. But whereas Lupita’s is favored by the grab-and-go lunch crowd, Los Altos is the spot where you can stretch your legs a bit, sip on a margarita or cerveza, and chow down on a plate of exquisitely marinated tacos de birria."

Info: 7056 Vernor Hwy, open everyday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Taqueria Lupita's - Southwest Detroit

This hole-in-the-wall taco spot is not fancy or very well taken care of, but it sure is delicious.

Lupita's is an old school taco joint, with all the classics, made super fresh. Don't let the decor scare you.

This place is also cash only.

Info: 3443 Bagley St, open everyday, 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Owl - Royal Oak

Owl is a pretty new spot in Royal Oak, but it's already gaining a reputation for great tacos.

The menu is a mix between breakfast items, sandwiches and some Mexican dishes, including tacos.

Info: 27302 Woodward Ave, Mon-Sat, 24 hours, Sun, 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Taqueria El Rey - Southwest Detroit

Home of the self proclaimed "best grilled chicken in Detroit," Taqueria El Ray is a taco heaven.

This spot is a Detroit gem with some of the freshest tacos you'll find anywhere. They also offer burritos, shrimp cocktail and even some BBQ items.

Info: 4750 Vernor Hwy, Mon-Thurs, Sun, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., Fri-Sat, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Imperial - Ferndale

This super trendy spot in Downtown Ferndale will give you a more creative spin on tacos.

Imperial is community seating style with a mainly tacos and hot dogs menu. But these aren't your typical tacos and hot dogs.

Some of the favorites include the Carne Asada Taco, Barbacoa Taco and the Adobada Taco.

Imperial is also a full bar and a pretty cool place to hang out with some friends.

Info: 22828 Woodward Ave, Mon-Fri, 11 a.m. - 2 a.m., Sat-Sun, 10 a.m. - 2 a.m.

Honey Bee La Colmena - Southwest Detroit

Honey Bee is the top rated place for tacos according to Yelp.

Honey Bee is actually a grocery store, where you can buy pretty much anything you need - produce, meats, dairy - anything.

They also have a hot food area in the back near the deli with daily specials.

"For $3.99 a pound and in about 10 minutes of cook time, Honey Bee helped treat us to the BEST tacos we've had in ages," one reviwer wrote.

Info: 2443 Bagley St, Mon-Sat, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., Sun, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

El Asador - Southwest Detroit

Listed as a steakhouse, El Asador brings a local, from scratch kitchen style to your table.

Their taco menu is expansive, including shrimp and lobster tacos, and of course, chorizo and steak tacos.

This place takes reservations and has gated parking.

Info: 1312 Springwells St, Tues-Sat, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., Sun, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

