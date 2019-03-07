New cocktail bar opening inside Detroit's Fort Street Gallery next week

A new cocktail bar will open inside Detroit's Fort Street Gallery this month.
MAGPIE, a cocktail bar, will open on Friday, March 15, inside the Detroit food hall that opened last year.
The new cocktail bar will bring a menu of draft cocktails, hand-built cocktails focused on quirky execution and design, and an extensive offering of wine, beer and rare spirits.
MAGPIE will also be a late-night destination, sectioned off from the food hall space after hours with high top tables and cocktail service.
The bar will stay open until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights and will include a live DJ on those days. A few of the new cocktails are highlighted below:
- Kyoto Special Line with Long Road Corn Whiskey, Bushido Sake, Brose, Lemon, Shiso, Grapefruit
- White Butterfly with Watershed Four Peel Gin, Cocchi Americano, Bittermelon Cordial, Salers, Cucumber
- Doves in the Wind with Control C Pisco, Suze, Citrus Cola Syrup, Pineapple, Lime, Egg White
Fort Street Gallery, located near Campus Martius, opened in December. The concept works as a restaurant accelerator, featuring four unique restaurant concepts. Chefs operate their restaurants rent-free and fee-free for their entire stay.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.