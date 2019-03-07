New cocktail bar opening inside Detroit's Fort Street Gallery next week

A new cocktail bar will open inside Detroit's Fort Street Gallery this month.

MAGPIE, a cocktail bar, will open on Friday, March 15, inside the Detroit food hall that opened last year.

The new cocktail bar will bring a menu of draft cocktails, hand-built cocktails focused on quirky execution and design, and an extensive offering of wine, beer and rare spirits.

MAGPIE will also be a late-night destination, sectioned off from the food hall space after hours with high top tables and cocktail service.

The bar will stay open until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights and will include a live DJ on those days. A few of the new cocktails are highlighted below:

Kyoto Special Line with Long Road Corn Whiskey, Bushido Sake, Brose, Lemon, Shiso, Grapefruit

White Butterfly with Watershed Four Peel Gin, Cocchi Americano, Bittermelon Cordial, Salers, Cucumber

Doves in the Wind with Control C Pisco, Suze, Citrus Cola Syrup, Pineapple, Lime, Egg White

Fort Street Gallery, located near Campus Martius, opened in December. The concept works as a restaurant accelerator, featuring four unique restaurant concepts. Chefs operate their restaurants rent-free and fee-free for their entire stay.

