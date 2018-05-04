New Detroit-brewed Stroh's 'Perseverance' IPA beer now available only in Michigan

DETROIT - A new IPA from Stroh Brewing Co. is available only in Michigan.

"Perseverance" IPA is brewed in the style of a Detroit Session IPA, Stroh's said. It's the first Stroh's beer launch since it reintroduced the Stroh's Bohemian-Style Pilsner in 2016.

"Perseverance IPA will be sold exclusively in Michigan, and a symbolic first pour will be held at 6 p.m. on May 9 at Brew Detroit. This free event is open to all who wish to celebrate the tradition of Stroh's beer brewed in Detroit," reads a statement from Stroh's.

Stroh's Perseverance IPA is described as "a flavorful, hoppy session beer that satisfies IPA-lover's needs, all with a moderate, 4.5% ABV." Perseverance IPA is brewed at Brew Detroit under direct supervision of Stroh's Master Brewer, Greg Deuhs.

Detroit artist Kobie Solomon worked in collaboration with Stroh's to design the brew's label. "The Chimera" is an original illustration by Kobie, showcased as one of the largest graffiti wall murals in the state of Michigan at nearly 9,000-square feet.

Perseverance IPA has begun shipping to independent beverage retailers throughout Michigan. It will be available on draft and in 12 oz. bottles at select pubs beginning next week.

ABOUT THE STROH BREWERY COMPANY

In 1848, during the German Revolution, Bernhard Stroh, having apprenticed at his father's side, immigrated to the United States. He established his own brewery in Detroit in 1850. Stroh originally named his new company Lion's Head Brewery, adopting the Lion's Crest logo from the Kyrburg Castle in Germany – the same crest that adorns Stroh beers today. Over the years, Stroh's has become synonymous with the city of Detroit and strives to honor the creativity, determination, and hard work of its communities. In 2016, Stroh's released its first new brew in decades, bringing back a treasured archival recipe for Stroh's Bohemian Style Pilsner. Stroh's is owned by Pabst Brewing Company, America's largest independent brewer. For more information, visit StrohBeer.com/Perseverance.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.