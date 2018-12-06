New food hall opens Friday in Downtown Detroit with four restaurants

DETROIT - Another food hall is opening this week in Downtown Detroit.

Fort Street Gallery, located near Campus Martius, will open on Friday, Dec. 7, with four restaurants to pick from. It'll be inside the Federal Reserve building.

Fort Street Galley is Detroit’s food hall and restaurant accelerator featuring four unique restaurant concepts. Chefs operate their restaurants rent-free and fee-free for their entire stay.

The first four restaurants are:

Allenby: Really unique sandwiches with Mediterranean flavors (Menu here)

Isla: Menu centered around Filipino Diaspora cuisine (Menu here)

Lucky's: Not your average BBQ (Menu here)

Pursue: American seafood with Korean flavors (Menu here)

In addition to the restaurants, there's also a full bar inside the food hall, with extended hours.

Normal operating hours:

Monday– Thursday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Bar hours extend to 10 p.m. on Monday – Thursday and 12 a.m. on Friday – Saturday.

They do not currently accept reservations.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.