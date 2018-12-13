New grill and wine bar Seasons 52 opens in Troy

TROY, Mich. - A new restaurant is opening this week in Troy.

Season 52, a grill and wine bar offering a seasonal menu, has opened at the corner of Big Beaver and Crooks in Troy.

“We’re excited to introduce the Troy community to our seasonal approach to food and award-winning wine list,” said Allen Champlin, Managing Partner of Seasons 52 in Troy. “From our welcoming atmosphere to our vibrant dishes, we hope you’ll leave our restaurant feeling better than you did when you arrived.” A native of Michigan and Marines veteran, Champlin brings more than 15 years of experiences in the restaurant industry to Seasons 52.

Menu items feature rustic cooking techniques and artful plating to create truly memorable flavors and dining experiences. And, Seasons 52’s award-winning wine list features a selection of more than 100 wines, with 52 available by the glass, all selected to complement the food.

The restaurant will open daily for lunch and dinner, featuring both bar and outdoor patio seating in addition to flexible private and semi-private dining spaces for gatherings and events. Happy hour will be Monday-Friday from 3-7 p.m.

Seasons 52 is now hiring service team and culinary positions. Candidates may apply online at Seasons52.com/careers

