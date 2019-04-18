New Holland Brewing Co. announces Michigan-only release of 17% ABV Dragon's Milk Triple Mash

HOLLAND, Mich. - New Holland Brewing Co.'s Dragon’s Milk Triple Mash makes its return next week with a Michigan-only release.

The barrel-aged stout boasts a 17 percent ABV, a major step up from the original Dragon Milk's 11 percent ABV. It was last available in 2017.

The brew is described by New Holland as having "malt character paired with warm, toasted flavor notes from its time in the wood."

It is aged in New Holland Spirits oak bourbon barrels for a year.

Release celebrations are slated for April 27 at New Holland's pubs in Grand Rapids and Holland. There will be extremely limited draft and bottle distribution of the beer after the celebrations.

The beer will be sold in four-packs at $24.99 each, plus tax and deposit, with a limit of one case per customer, per day.

“We couldn’t be more excited to release Dragon’s Milk Triple Mash into the wild. Triple Mash takes what is already an amazing beer and really amplifies all those classic Dragon’s Milk flavors to the moon -- the roasted malt, barrel sweetness and bourbon all shine through,” said Dominic Bergquist, brand manager.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.