New Holland Brewing Co.'s Halloween-themed Ichabod Pumpkin Ale returns for fall

New Holland Brewing Co.'s Ichabod beer is back this month. (Photo: New Holland)

HOLLAND, Mich. - OK, it may only be August, but that doesn't mean it's too early to enjoy the flavors of fall.

New Holland Brewing Co.'s limited Ichabod Pumpkin Ale is back this month. The 4.5 percent ABV ale is brewed with malted barley, pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg.

And in the spirit of fall and Halloween, the can features the Headless Horseman holding a jack-o'-lantern.

“We released Ichabod for the first time more than 20 years ago and it was one of the first beers we ever brewed,” said Joel Petersen, vice president of beer sales. “The anticipation of this limited-batch ale remains one of our most anticipated releases every fall."

The beer will be available in six-packs of cans and on tap at bars. Check the beer finder here.

