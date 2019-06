The newest beer in the Dragon's Milk Reserve series: Maple Oak (Photo: facebook.com/newhollandbrew)

HOLLAND, Mich. - The latest Dragon's Milk Reserve beer hits New Holland Brewing Co.'s brewpub Friday.

The Maple Oak version of the popular beer will be released for a limited time.

The stout was brewed with maple syrup and aged in Kentucky bourbon barrels and Vermont maple syrup barrels.

After its release at the pub, it will be distributed nationwide. Use the New Holland beer finder here.

