New York-style pizza joint opening in Downtown Detroit next week

Downtown Detroit is getting a little taste of New York pizza.

Mootz Pizzeria + Bar is opening next week in Downtown Detroit, over at 1230 Library Street. It's officially opening on Jan. 28.

The pizza spot specializes in authentic New York pizza. The menu, created by six-time World Pizza Games champion and culinary consultant, Bruno DiFabio, features authentic New York pizza.

The nearly 4,000 square foot restaurant seats 100 guests and features a full bar with 20 beers on tap, craft cocktail and wine menus, a patio, and a “by-the-slice” counter called Side Hustle, which will be open late every Friday and Saturday night, with a separate entrance next to the restaurant.

Mootz Pizzeria + Bar is a completely “cashless” operation, offer online ordering, two free hours of validated parking in the nearby Z Deck, and bicycle delivery within a 1-mile radius beginning in the spring of 2019.

Check out the menu here.

