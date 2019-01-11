Oakland County tavern launches 5-pound burger challenge

An Oakland County tavern is issuing a 5-pound burger challenge for a good cause.

Jamieson's International Tavern in West Bloomfield is hosting a "5lb Beast Burger Challenge" on Jan. 26, as a part of a fundraiser for the Capuchin Soup Kitchen in Detroit.

What to know:

Entry fee for contestants is $30 and includes the 5 pound meal, drink of choice and tee-shirt. Winners will receive their entry fee refunded, a free burger a week for a year, and their picture on our wall of fame!

Couples and groups welcome to participate but are not eligible to win. Reservations are required! Please call the restaurant and ask for Joe or Tricia for further details! 248-863-9142.

We're not sure how many calories are in this beast burger, but it's definitely A LOT. Check out the official Facebook event for more.

Related: In Michigan, you can eat the world's largest burger, weighing 1,800 pounds, for $9,000