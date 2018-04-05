Only one Michigan burger joint makes list of 'Best Burger Places in America'

DETROIT - Only one local burger spot made a new list of the best burgers in America.

Thrillist published their latest list, "The 31 Best Burger Joints in America," and only one Metro Detroit burger joint was ranked.

Miller's Bar in Dearborn:

In the years since 1947, a lot has changed in the Detroit area, but through thick and thin, one thing has remained a constant: the burger at Miller’s Bar.

You want some fancy burger variant? Go to Redcoat, yuppie. Here you get a perfectly cooked medium burger with a slab of Velveeta and white onions stacked on a steamed bun that barely holds its own against the cascade of magnificent juice and cheese product that erupts with each bite. It’s served “commando style” on wax paper at a joint where you order at the bar and nobody keeps track of what you had.

They still have the honor system. And they still don’t take kindly to stupid questions. Nor do they have to. When you’ve spent the better part of a century adhering unflinchingly to what you’ve been doing right all along, you do things as you please. -- AK

