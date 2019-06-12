Report: Michigan beer industry had more than $10 billion impact on state's economy in 2018

FreeImages.com/Matthew Bowden

DETROIT - Michigan's beer industry impacted the state's economy in a big way last year.

According to a new report, the industry had an economic impact of nearly $10.2 billion in 2018, thanks to brewers, distributors, retailers and supporting industries, including agriculture, transportation and manufacturing.

More than 62,000 people are employed at breweries, distributors, retailers and more across The Mitten.

The National Beer Wholesalers Association and the Beer Institute's report said distributors alone have a direct impact of more than $830 million.

"This new data makes clear that Michigan is not just the Great Lakes State but also the Great Beer State, and Michigan’s beer distributors are proud to play a role in the beer industry’s continued success," said Spencer Nevins, president of the Michigan Beer and Wine Wholesalers Association.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.