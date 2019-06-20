Rush Bowls opening new locations in Michigan

DETROIT - Colorado-based restaurant chain Rush Bowls is set to open five locations in Michigan.

One of those locations will be in Downtown Detroit on Columbia Street inside a retail space along the south end of the Fox Theatre.

The chain features meals-in-a-bowl crafted from the finest fruits and vegetables, blended with protein and vitamins and topped with organic crunchy granola and honey.

No word on where the other four Michigan locations will be.

