Shield's Pizza opens new Detroit location in Midtown

Shield's Pizza, a staple pizza joint in Oakland and Macomb counties, has opened a new Detroit location this week.

Shield's has opened in the Maccabees Building on Woodward Avenue near Warren Avenue in Detroit's Midtown.

Shield’s has been part of Metro Detroit’s history since 1937, when Shield’s Bar opened at the corner of Davison and Shields Street in Detroit.

Shield’s was purchased in early 1992 by brothers Paul Andoni and Peter Andoni. The Andoni’s changed the name to Shield’s Franchise Restaurants, LLC and plan on expanding to new locations and offering franchises throughout Southeast Michigan and beyond.

The company currently has 120 dedicated employees and locations in Southfield, Troy and Macomb Township.

