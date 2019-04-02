Slows Bar BQ introduces Slows Burritos on Uber Eats in Detroit, Grand Rapids

DETROIT - Combining barbecue and burritos, Slows Bar BQ introduced a new menu exclusive to Uber Eats.

Slows Burritos are now available on weekend evenings in Detroit and Grand Rapids.

The new menu includes five burritos stuffed with pulled pork, chicken, brisket or soy chorizo, a dip, chili cheese fries, nachos and other sides, as well as Mexican beverages.

Before the restaurant's founding chef, Brian Perrone, opened his barbecue joint, he would sell burritos out of a pop-up site on the patio of PJ's Lager House in 2003.

The burritos are available throuh Uber Eats from 4-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 4-8 p.m. on Sundays. Deliveries past midnight are expected to come soon.

Check out the menu and order the burritos here.

